Just A Minute to return to BBC Radio 4 with presenting shake-up

Stephen Fry and Jo Brand will be among the guest presenters on Just A Minute when the long-running show returns following the death of Nicholas Parsons.

The veteran broadcaster, who hosted the BBC Radio 4 show for 52 years and was awarded a CBE for his charitable work, died in January following a short illness.

Ten comedians and presenters, including Lucy Porter and Nish Kumar, will step in to fill the presenter’s chair when the new series begins in February.

Stephen Fry will be among the guest presenters (Matt Crossick/PA)

Long-standing panellists Paul Merton and Gyles Brandreth will also return.

Each will take a turn to lead the comedy panel game and to uphold the tradition of attempting to talk for 60 seconds with no hesitation, repetition or deviation.

BBC Radio 4 recently paid tribute to Parsons with an evening of programmes on what would have been his 97th birthday – Saturday October 10.

The station broadcast a new documentary as well as archive shows from Parsons’ seven-decade career.

Jo Brand will guest host an episode of Just A Minute (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sioned Wiliam, Radio 4’s commissioning editor for comedy, said: “We’re delighted that this group of superbly talented guest hosts will be joining us to take part in the brilliant and much loved game that is Just A Minute.

“Nicholas Parsons was of course the maestro and he loved working with the many panellists who appeared over the years.

“We’re looking forward to hearing what some of those panellists and the other guest hosts will bring to this iconic show; its return promises to be a joyful treat for those many listeners who adore the programme.”

Further guest hosts are to be confirmed.