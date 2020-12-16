RuPaul’s Drag Race UK unveils series two queens

The 12 contestants in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two have been unveiled.

The competing queens are: Tayce, Joe Black, A’Whora, Tia Kofi, Ellie Diamond, Sister Sister, Veronica Green, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Asttina Mandella, Cherry Valentine and Lawrence Cheney.

Judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr are all making a return for season two, which will last for 10 weeks.

Cherry Valentine will take part in the next series of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK (World of Wonder – Photographer: Ray Burmiston).

Norton and Carr will join RuPaul and Visage on a rotational basis, alongside a celebrity guest judge.

The hugely popular show features drag artists from around the UK and challenges them with weekly tasks designed to test their drag skills.

Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing and, famously, their lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny.

All the queens will be assessed on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. The bottom two queens have to lip sync their way to survival.

As well as the series two contestants, the BBC also announced RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Queens On Lockdown, a special episode looking at how the drag artists spent the break in filming caused by the pandemic.

Tayce will be taking part in the second series of UK Drag Race (World of Wonder – Photographer: Ray Burmiston)

This special one-off will air mid-series, the BBC said.

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins on January 14 at 7pm on BBC iPlayer.