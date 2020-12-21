Mersey Girls say BGT Christmas show is ‘light at the end of dark 2020 tunnel’

Britain’s Got Talent stars Mersey Girls have said returning to the show for its Christmas special feels like “light at the end of a dark 2020 tunnel”.

The young dancers made it to the final of the 2017 series and later returned for Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.

The group said they were excited to return to the BGT stage for the special festive performance and added: “BGT was the start of so many amazing opportunities for all of us that it will always hold a special place in our hearts and to be performing on TV at Christmas is like a dream come true – especially after a year where most of our performance dreams have been shattered this is the light at the end of a dark 2020 tunnel.”

They added: “We hope the performance is beautiful.

“We wanted it to capture hope and togetherness after a year where we have had to be so distant, it was so special to be able to dance with each other again and we hope that the emotion will come across in the dance.”

Discussing their Christmas plans, the group said: “We all are hoping that we can spend Christmas with our families but the ultimate dream would be to be able to get together as a big group and all watch the BGT Christmas special – but if we have to watch together over facetime, then that’s what we will do.”

They added: “I don’t think we are really making many new year’s resolutions this year, all we really want is to be able to perform again, and for us all to be able to get back to doing what we love to do.

“Our one resolution will be to grab any opportunity that comes our way and to keep on remembering how lucky we are every time we get to perform.”

The group made headlines when they first appeared on the talent show after judge Simon Cowell after funded a life-changing operation for one of the teenage dancers.

Julia Carlile has scoliosis and explained at her first audition that without undergoing an expensive operation in the US, she would be unable to continue dancing.

Cowell appeared to offer her financial help when he said: “Whatever happens, we’ll make sure you’re all right.”

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV.