Luisa Bradshaw-White taken to hospital after EastEnders on-set injury

EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed she was taken to A&E while filming the soap.

The actress, who plays Tina Carter, said she injured herself with a knife during filming.

She appeared to be referencing a scene in the Christmas Day episode of the soap where Tina is suspiciously told by Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) to put kitchen knives in the dishwasher with the blade facing upwards.

Bradshaw-White revealed she had been taken to hospital in a response to a Twitter post from a fan who said they had “so much fear” for her character because of the knives.

She said: “I actually put my hand thru them and had to be rushed to A&E whilst the whole crew stood down…”

When asked about pain relief, she added: “Tequila sorts everything…”

(Ian West/PA)

The Boxing Day episode of EastEnders saw Tina confront Gray over the murder of his wife Chantelle Atkins.

In October, Bradshaw-White, 46, revealed she is leaving the soap.

She wrote on Instagram: “I have had the most amazing time on EE and will miss the cast and crew so much.

“But I am also completely excited about the new adventures that await me.”