Michael Eavis hopes to celebrate ‘Glastonbury style’ after getting Covid-19 jab

Michael Eavis has called on the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus so they can celebrate “Glastonbury style”, after receiving the jab himself on New Year’s Eve.

The 85-year-old festival founder got his vaccination at a GP-led community vaccination site at Mendip District Council offices in Shepton Mallet, close to where the festival takes place in Somerset.

Mr Eavis, who is also a dairy farmer, said the festival, which was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, might return in 2021 if enough of the population was vaccinated.

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, had his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve.Michael said: Wouldn't it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style' pic.twitter.com/ixIUozRHsP — NHS South West (@NHSSW) December 31, 2020

He said: “It is amazing to be in one of the first groups of people to have the Covid-19 vaccine in Somerset. It is great that everyone across the country will be offered the vaccine in due course.

“It is really important that everyone takes the opportunity to have the free vaccine when it is offered to them – it is our only real chance of protecting ourselves and our friends and family from this disease.

“As far as the festival is concerned, wouldn’t it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper ‘Glastonbury style’.”

Mr Eavis thanked staff and volunteers at the vaccination centre, which he described as “very well organised”.

Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily (David Parry/PA)

He added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved, including all the wonderful volunteers.”

Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary edition, featuring headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, was cancelled this summer because of the pandemic.

Mr Eavis and his daughter Emily, who now runs much of the festival’s operations, have said they aim to have the event back in June.

Other celebrities including actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, and rock and roll star Marty Wilde, 81, have also shared their experiences of being given the vaccine.

Dr Amelia Randle, GP at Park Medical Practice and vaccination lead for the Central Mendip primary care network, said: “We are delighted to be starting the vaccination programme for our most vulnerable patients.

“It has been a huge amount of work, in a short space of time, but we have seen fantastic team work from all our colleagues from neighbouring GP practices and, together, we have been able to set up the next local vaccination services.”

The rollout of the vaccine has begun in the UK – starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab at least 21 days after their first dose.

The vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca was also approved this week.