Mark Wright tells fans ‘stay safe’ as parents ‘attacked’ with coronavirus

Mark Wright has told fans to “stay safe” as it emerged his parents have coronavirus.

His mother said she and her husband had been “attacked” by the virus.

Wright, 33, tweeted: “I cannot stress how many people I know, from immediate family to best friends and distant friends who currently have Covid. It’s rife. Stay safe.”

Carol Wright wrote on Instagram: “My hubby and I have got attacked with the virus all over Christmas, my husband is fighting it, I am suffering the worst coughing fits ever. But my hubby and me will pull through this.

“It has taught me something in life, never think that this virus isn’t real. Never take things for granted, always be there for others and it’s made me appreciate life so much.”

She added: “I just want to thank the NHS for helping my husband hopefully recover this. Fingers crossed.”