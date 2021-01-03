Tributes to ‘Liverpool legend’ Gerry Marsden

Tributes have been paid to “pop royalty” and “Liverpool legend” Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden.

The lead singer of the 60s band, whose hits included Ferry Cross The Mersey and You’ll Never Walk Alone, died aged 78 after a short illness.

Shakin’ Stevens wrote on Twitter: “Rest In Peace, Gerry.

GERRY MARSDEN 1942 – 2021 Rest In Peace, Gerry. Last time we met was over dinner in Denmark. Down-to-earth, and a true gent, you certainly made your mark, and became pop royalty. You will be greatly missed by us all. Shaky — Shakin' Stevens (@officialShaky) January 3, 2021

“Last time we met was over dinner in Denmark.

“Down-to-earth, and a true gent, you certainly made your mark, and became pop royalty. You will be greatly missed by us all. Shaky.”

The Cavern Club in Liverpool said Gerry And The Pacemakers played at the venue nearly 200 times.

Devastated to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden earlier today. The word legend is often overused but Gerry was not only a legend, but also a very good friend of The Cavern. pic.twitter.com/74HQZP4gio — The Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) January 3, 2021

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden earlier today,” it said on Twitter.

“The word legend is often overused but Gerry was not only a legend, but also a very good friend of The Cavern.”

Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who is from Liverpool and covered Marsden’s song Ferry Cross The Mersey, tweeted: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden, what a Liverpool Legend.

So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend . So glad I met him . #ferryacrossthemersey #youllneverwalkalone https://t.co/UnrOxkkWcq — HOLLY JOHNSON (@TheHollyJohnson) January 3, 2021

“So glad I met him.”

DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted: “So sad to hear Gerry Marsden has passed away. I did a couple of gigs with him and he was great.

“RIP Gerry.”

As teenagers, we were thrilled to take the Ferry in 1978. Beautiful song. RIP. Gerry Marsden. Gerry & The Pacemakers – Ferry Cross The Mersey (1965) https://t.co/jGO7tK5QDO via @YouTube — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) January 3, 2021

Simply Red said in a tweet: “As teenagers, we were thrilled to take the Ferry in 1978.

“Beautiful song. RIP. Gerry Marsden.”

Marsden’s hit You’ll Never Walk Alone has become one of the most famous football anthems in the world, sung regularly by fans at Liverpool FC’s Anfield.

It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

The club tweeted: “It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.

“Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne, shared a picture of the Anfield gates.

RIP Gerry Marsden YNWA pic.twitter.com/aoGkREJwSr — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) January 3, 2021

“RIP Gerry Marsden,” he tweeted. “YNWA.”

Ex-Liverpool player John Aldridge tweeted: “RIP Gerry Marsden.

RIP Gerry Marsden!What a lovely bloke I was lucky to meet!zHe may have passed away but His voice will live on forever at Anfield !He will never walk alone!YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 3, 2021

“What a lovely bloke I was lucky to meet!

“He may have passed away but His voice will live on forever at Anfield!

“He will never walk alone!”

Tragic news this morning. We have lost one of the most treasured members of the ⁦@LFC⁩ family. We were honoured to welcome Gerry to Anfield in 2018, and he rewarded us by singing YNWA just before kick off. #RIPGerry pic.twitter.com/YLGUnuJCRz — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 3, 2021

Former Liverpool player Phil Thompson wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of the legend that is Gerry Marsden.

“He and his anthem will be forever in our hearts. YNWA Gerry.”