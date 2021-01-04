Disney+ content to double with addition of classic shows including Lost and 24

Hit drama series Lost, 24 and Desperate Housewives will be among the shows joining Disney+ when its Star strand joins the streaming service.

Star will be the sixth brand to launch on the platform, joining Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney, and will double the amount of content available.

Lost will join the Star brand on the streaming service (Disney+/PA)

It will become home to thousands of hours of television and films from studios including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television when it launches on February 23.

This will include the original series Big Sky, by Big Little Lies, and The Undoing’s David E Kelley, about the search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Ryan Phillippe in Big Sky (ABC/Darko Sikman/Disney+/PA)

It will also include Love Victor, which is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon, and follows a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery as he struggles with his sexual orientation.

The new original series will be joined by older shows such as 24, starring Kiefer Sutherland; Lost, the mystery series about the survivors of Oceanic Air Flight 815; and Desperate Housewives, about the residents of Wisteria Lane.

Desperate Housewives (Disney+/PA)

Also added to the service will be comedies Black-ish, How I Met Your Mother and Atlanta, drama Prison Break, and sci-fi classic The X-Files, as well as films from the Die Hard movie franchise.