Bowie’s widow says she will never remarry on fifth anniversary of his death

Iman has said she will never remarry following the death of her husband David Bowie.

The Somali supermodel, 65, said the late singer had been her “true love” and, five years on from his death, he remained in the “hearts and minds” of many people around the world.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died on January 10 2016 aged 69 with liver cancer.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Iman said: “David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us. You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘Never’.

“He’s hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things.”

Iman, who was a muse to designers including Gianni Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, said their marriage was much more “everyday” than people imagined.

On their life together in New York, she said: “It could not have been more regular. It was a really everyday marriage. He was a very funny, warm gentleman.

“You know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit.

“It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere … You know, I wish we had had more years.”

The pair tied the knot in 1992 and share a 20-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Following Bowie’s death, Iman said she had followed in her husband’s footsteps and taken up painting.

She said: “I’m such a city girl, but now I’m appreciating the country. I go hiking everyday – I have this great view of mountains that changes literally every few minutes.

“David was a painter, my daughter is a painter. I never painted in my life, so I’ve taken it up. I learnt that I don’t have to be good at something to start doing it. Just get out of your own way, go for it.

“I do get lonely, but I’m one of those people – thank God – who likes my own company.”

She also addressed Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election, saying: “I definitely think that this is the change we need.”

