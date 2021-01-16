Glenn Hoddle: I was so nervous about performing in The Masked Singer

Glenn Hoddle has said he was “so nervous” about performing in The Masked Singer.

The former England footballer and manager had his identity revealed during the ITV programme on Saturday evening after being disguised as Grandfather Clock.

When asked about his first performance, he said: “I was so nervous and the heat was incredible.

Time has RUN OUT for GRANDFATHER CLOCK 🕰 Did YOU GUESS IT?! 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/FqKlFSKHoT — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 16, 2021

“I thought I was going to be OK as I have performed live before but this was a totally different experience and well out my comfort zone.”

He added it was “incredibly tough” to keep his appearance in the programme a secret.

“I wanted to share the news with my children and grandchildren as I knew they’d love it,” he said.

“I’ve had to bite my tongue on a few occasions.”

Hoddle, 63, said he was “fully involved” with the process of designing his disguise and he “had a couple of options but just felt this was perfect, especially when I saw the costume close up”.

(Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV)

He added that the “attention to detail was fantastic”.

“It was a little restrictive, so I wasn’t able to move as freely as I would have liked for a song or two but it was amazing,” Hoddle said.

Hoddle said he as “gutted” to leave the competition at the stage he did.

“I had some great songs lined up if I was able to continue but overall I loved the experience and just happy to have taken part,” he said.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV at 7pm on Saturdays.