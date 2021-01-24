Brooklyn Beckham shows off neck tattoo tribute to fiancee Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has shown off a huge neck tattoo tribute to his “future wifey” Nicola Peltz.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 21, already has a number of references to his actress fiancee inked on his body.

He displayed the latest in an Instagram post, which appears to be a letter written to him by Peltz, which is etched on his neck and upper back.

It sits underneath a tattoo of her eyes, which is inked underneath his hairline.

The new tattoo reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.

“Love always, your future wifey.”

He captioned the post: “Love letters.”

The ink of Peltz’s eyes was first shown off by tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who captioned it: “Eyes see love.”

Beckham announced the news of his engagement in July 2020, writing on Instagram: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx.

“I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx.”

Peltz shared the same photo as him on her account, in which she is wearing a huge diamond ring, and wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

“Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper (Beckham’s sister) for this pic.”