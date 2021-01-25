Myleene Klass reflects on ‘infinitely hard yet infinitely fun’ Dancing On Ice

Myleene Klass shared her “new found respect for all ice dancers and choreographers” following her exit from Dancing On Ice.

The TV and radio presenter and her skating partner Lukasz Rozycki were the first couple eliminated from the ITV series on Sunday night.

They lost out to Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield in the skate-off.

Klass shared a picture of herself having a bath and eating a burrito the day after she hung up her ice skates.

In a long post on Instagram, she said: “Resting my bones on Doctors orders…with a Burrito in the Bath!!!!.

The former Hear’Say singer and mum of three thanked all of the cast and crew from Dancing On Ice, adding: “The sacrifices made, people living apart from their loved ones, the virtual hugging and support every time one of us hit the ice, the online distanced physio sessions, first aiders by our sides, the catering at a distance, the sanitised mic packs left on the side of the rinks, the labelling of everything, glam teams in bubbles, backstage mapped out like a military map, the judges and hosts zigzagging their way to us, even an actual 2m stick to ensure we danced at a distance!”.

“The miracle isn’t what’s happening on the ice but actually off it!”.

She ended her post writing: “I have a new found respect for all ice dancers and choreographers. It’s infinitely hard yet infinitely fun.

“A special thank you to MY team in production getting me to where I need to be, always!

“Will be cheering you all on till the end, cast and crew and again, thank you.”

Following her Sunday night exit, Klass said: “I couldn’t have done it without Lukasz and my family and my friends.

“I had never skated before, I’ve got a skill that I learned in lockdown, who would have thought it?

“To all the crew, it’s not been an easy production to put together in lockdown.

“I feel really chuffed.”

Soap star Faye Brookes impressed the judging panel with her routine, while radio DJ Sonny Jay and partner Angela Egan were awarded the golden ticket securing them a place in the third week of the competition.

Comedian Rufus Hound was absent from Sunday night’s show due to self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.