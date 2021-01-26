Amanda Holden gives update on plans for 2021 series of Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said there are “still discussions going on” as to whether the show will be filmed this year.

Her comments come amid reports the programme may have been axed for 2021 over fears about coronavirus.

An ITV spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

Holden said on her Heart Breakfast show she has been told the programme is “on hold” for this year.

“I think there are still discussions going on because it’s a big old show and there are a lot of people who are employed behind the scenes so it’s one that needs to be discussed a bit more in length,” she said.

Holden, 49, added: “I think the producers are very keen not to let anyone down, so I think it’s still under discussion, let’s say.”

The presenter said she does not think the ITV show should go ahead without a live audience, which she labelled the “fifth judge”.

“We need the people behind us, it’s the one show where it does kind of suffer and I’ll be honest, we’ve been told it’s on hold, but then we’ve been told something different so I think it’s fluid.”

ITV celebrity skating competition Dancing On Ice is currently going ahead without a live audience, while the last series of Britain’s Got Talent featured episodes filmed in front of a virtual crowd watching via videolink.

Filming of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent had been scheduled to begin this month, however production was previously delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people are involved in the making of the Britain’s Got Talent audition shows.

Amanda Holden leaving work after her Heart Breakfast show

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic are compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the programme, hosted by Ant and Dec.

Last month a Christmas Day episode of Britain’s Got Talent featured all four of the programme’s judges – Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo.

Banjo replaced Simon Cowell on the 2020 panel after he suffered a back injury.

