French and Saunders to celebrate funny women

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will be celebrating women in comedy.

French and Saunders: Funny Women will air on Gold, with the pair looking at “all of the crucial and unforgettable female contributions to the pantheon of comic history across the globe”.

The duo quipped: “Are women funny…? This is the thorny, age-old question we have been chewing over since both of us were two years old and to date we still have no definitive answer.

Hurrah! We're delighted to be reuniting French and Saunders on screen later this year for #FunnyWomen. This two-hour celebration of women in comedy, will be filmed on the set of their classic sketch show and presented as only French and Saunders could.@Dawn_French @ferrifrump pic.twitter.com/TofsdI9cwG — GOLD (@goldchannel) January 29, 2021

“So in this programme we explore 50,000 or so irrefutable examples to see if we can draw any blatantly predetermined conclusions…”

The show will be “a warm, affectionate and illuminating celebration of women in comedy, presented as only French and Saunders could,” Gold said, and filmed on the set of their classic sketch show.

Senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of French and Saunders, and to be able to bring them back together on Gold to celebrate the funny women who inspire them is a dream come true.”

– French and Saunders: Funny Women will air on Gold later this year.