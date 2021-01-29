Vernon Kay to make BBC Radio 2 presenting debut

Vernon Kay is to make his presenting debut on BBC Radio 2.

He is standing in for Rylan Clark-Neal for two weeks next month.

Kay’s programme will see him select some of his favourite songs in a segment titled Desert Vernon Discs and will also feature Clark-Neal’s regular couch potatoes quiz on television and film.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Lia Toby/PA)

Kay said: “Really pleased to be filling in for Rylan with my Radio 2 debut!

“What better show to be on than a fun, high energy, Saturday afternoon slot.

“The show and Rylan are friends of the nation and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join in.”

Kay previously worked as a presenter on BBC One, with his own weekend show from 2006 to 2012.

He also presented his own mid-morning show on Radio X from 2015 to 2017.

Clark-Neal took over his Saturday afternoon slot from Zoe Ball in 2019.

Kay will appear on Radio 2 on Saturday February 6 and February 13 from 3pm to 6pm.