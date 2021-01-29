Paul O’Grady hails The Avengers’ enduring appeal during 60th anniversary event

Paul O’Grady has heaped praise on The Avengers during an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1960s television programme.

The comedian and television presenter, 65, said the series had “aged really well” and remains one of his favourite ever shows.

He made the comments during an online event to mark the 60th anniversary of the British espionage series.

Dame Diana Rigg (PA)

The series starred Dame Diana Rigg, Honor Blackman, Ian Hendry and Patrick Macnee and ran from 1961 to 1969.

He added that the programme had strong female characters.

“When you look at it really, especially the women, they were good role models,” he said.

He added that Blackman’s character Cathy Gale was “extremely honourable”.

“She was an anthropologist, she was intelligent, she was smart, she was self-sufficient,” O’Grady said.

“She was an independent woman. There had never been anyone like Cathy Gale on television.”

Paul O’Grady (Doug Peters/PA)

He added the programme was “just great fun… and it was so stylish”.

“I was living in Birkenhead as a young lad, so I thought this is what I want to do,” O’Grady said.

“I want a fabulous flat, a Lotus Europa, I want to drink champagne first thing in the morning and then go out and have a fight.”

He said he “loved the apartments, the cars, the complete attitude”.

“It was all tongue in cheek and very laid back,” he said.

O’Grady added: “It was just a complete world that you entered that was fantasy and of course the characters were so appealing.”

He said the programme is one of his “all-time favourite TV shows”.