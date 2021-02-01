Hungover Graham Bell swears on live TV after Dancing On Ice exit

Lorraine Kelly had to apologise after a hungover Graham Bell swore during a live appearance on her show.

The former Olympic skier, 55, was eliminated from Dancing On Ice on Sunday night following a skate-off against Wag Rebekah Vardy, 38.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Bell explained how following his exit he had returned home and drank “a couple of bottles of wine” while watching Sky fantasy series A Discovery of Witches.

Appearing via video call, he said: “I’m not going to lie, I am a bit hungover. It wasn’t much of a celebration. It was just come home, drink a couple of bottles of wine and binge on Discovery Of Witches season two.”

Kelly quipped that he was “all of us”.

The curtains have closed on @skigrahambell and @KarinaMantras' time in the competition 😭 Thank you for all the fun and fabulous memories! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/fDkYPgVdP8 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 31, 2021

Bell recalled being detained by police at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, then Yugoslavia, after stealing an Olympic flag, and exclaimed, “Shit”.

He said: “We had a good party in Sarajevo. I was enjoying myself, climbed up a flag pole, was untying this flag and all my mates are down the bottom.

“I thought they were down there and I looked down and they had been replaced by armed police, and I was like, ‘Oh shit’.

“I came back down and they took me back to the Olympic village in a police car but they let me keep the flag and I have still got it.”

Although Kelly did not immediately apologise for Bell’s language, she said after the interview: “Sorry for that wee naughty word that slipped out from Graham.”

Lorraine Kelly (David Parry/PA)

The interview also saw Bell discuss the “freak accident” which resulted in his professional skating partner Yebin Mok being injured during training.

Figure skater Mok’s leg was lacerated from a stab wound caused by an ice blade and Bell instead performed with Karina Manta before being eliminated.

He said: “That was my worst fear going into the whole thing, that I would injure my pro, and I trained with Yebin for three months and we had a really close working relationship.

“I was on the phone with her the whole time. I just wanted to stay in the show so she could stay in the show, and I could stay with her.

“Yes, Karina came in and did a fantastic job but the fact I didn’t get to stay with Yebin was heartbreaking.”

Bell went home on musicals week, which saw show co-host Phillip Schofield present the show wearing his coat from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, having previously starred in the musical.

The ITV show, co-hosted by Holly Willoughby, also saw Amy Tinkler make her debut.