Ghislaine Maxwell’s former friends and lovers talk to Channel 4 documentary

Ghislaine Maxwell’s former friends and lovers are among those talking to a new documentary on the British socialite, Channel 4 says.

Maxwell is in a US prison awaiting trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls from 1994 to 1997 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Broadcaster Channel 4 said that its new documentary, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? will feature interviews with former friends, lovers, colleagues, rivals and confidants, “many of whom have never spoken publicly before”.

Ghislaine Maxwell (Jim James/PA)

The broadcaster said the film will gain “unique and valuable insights into” Maxwell’s “personal life and true nature and explore… who she really is”.

Dorothy Byrne, producer of the documentary and former head of news and current affairs at Channel 4, said: “Rarely does a woman face the heinous charges to which Ghislaine Maxwell must answer in a New York court this summer.

“She was the golden child of the notorious fraudster Robert Maxwell, his Lady Ghislaine.

“An Oxford graduate, a socialite across two continents, who became the associate of the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and then founded a charity to save the oceans.

“A woman of many faces who has lived several different lives. But who is Ghislaine Maxwell really and what does her story tell us about high society in London and New York?”

Dorothy Byrne is the documentary’s producer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Danny Horan, Channel 4 head of factual, said: “This investigation seeks to uncover her role in one of the world’s most prominent current scandals.

“This exploration of Ghislaine’s life will include revelatory brand new testimony from those who knew her best.”

Maxwell, who also has UK citizenship, has been held without bail on the grounds that she remains a threat to flee and has not been fully forthcoming about her finances.

Epstein killed himself in jail in New York while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.