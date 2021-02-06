Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals The White Tiger viewing figures

Acclaimed drama The White Tiger is on track for 27 million viewers in its first four weeks on Netflix, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said.

Chopra Jonas stars in and produced the film, which is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel about the cultural tensions of modern-day India.

It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. #TheWhiteTiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/NJxln1jOBM — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 5, 2021

It arrived on Netflix on January 22. Chopra Jonas said it has since become the streaming platform’s number one film in 64 countries and is set to be watched by 27 million households in its first four weeks.

The actress, who was a Bollywood star before finding success in Hollywood, said: “It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story.

“#TheWhiteTiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring.”

Netflix measures a view as any piece of content being watched for at least two minutes, which it considers long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.

The White Tiger stars Adarsh Goura as Balram Halwai, a poor villager who rises to be a wealthy entrepreneur after he lands a job as a driver for a wealthy couple, played by Rajkummar Rao and Chopra Jonas.

Chopra Jonas, who is married to the singer Nick Jonas, previously discussed the film’s importance in helping drive forward representation for South Asian people in global cinema.