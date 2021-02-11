Taylor Swift teases surprise announcement

Taylor Swift has teased a surprise announcement to be made on Good Morning America.

The pop superstar will break the news during Thursday’s episode of the US breakfast show, which airs at midday UK time.

Good Morning America revealed news of Swift’s appearance on Twitter but did not provide further details.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make — and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA! Make sure to tune in to hear the news! pic.twitter.com/3dKhmZBT6C — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2021

Fans quickly speculated Swift was preparing to make an announcement on her re-recorded albums.

The 31-year-old is re-recording her first six albums after the rights were sold by her former record label.

In December she gave fans a sneak-peek at the new version of Love Story, a single from her 2008 album Fearless.

She allowed Ryan Reynolds to use a snippet of the song in an advert for a dating website.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

The rights to Swift’s early albums were owned by Scooter Braun after he acquired her former record label Big Machine.

At the time of that deal, Swift said she was was “sad” and “grossed out” and accused Braun, a prominent industry talent manager, of being behind “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

In November it was announced he had sold the rights to a private equity firm in a deal reportedly worth more than 300 million dollars (about £216 million).

Whoever owns the master recordings earns revenue through avenues including streaming and use in TV, film and adverts.

If Swift re-recorded her old music she could try and ensure the new versions are streamed by fans and used in any other projects, taking away revenue from the owner of the old versions.

Swift moved to Universal Music Group in November 2018 in a deal ensuring she maintained the rights to her work.

She has since released the critically acclaimed albums Lover, Folklore and Evermore on the label.