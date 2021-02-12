Amanda Holden ‘overwhelmed’ by on-air 50th birthday surprise

Amanda Holden has said she feels “so grateful and overwhelmed at the thought and love” her Heart Radio colleagues put into her 50th birthday celebrations.

Amanda Holden outside the studios of Global Radio in central London as she celebrates her 50th birthday, which is next week (Ian West/PA)

The television presenter and radio host turns 50 on Tuesday.

She was surprised with 50 presents by her radio colleagues to mark the occasion.

(Ian West/PA)

They included a massage chair, flowers, prosecco, a margarita cocktail, a roast dinner and a cake.

Her co-host Jamie Theakston told listeners: “Our very own Amanda Holden is celebrating her birthday – as a gentleman I wouldn’t say how old – but what we thought we would do is pull together 50 of her favourite things.”

An advertising board outside the radio studio also displayed a birthday message to Holden.

She wrote on Instagram: “So grateful and overwhelmed at the thought and love they’ve put into it.”

Holden shared the message alongside a photo of her drinking prosecco, which she said was taken at 6.30am.

A number of her friends also sent her birthday messages.

Her fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon said: “Happy 50th birthday to my amazing TV wife.

Amanda Holden with Jamie Theakston (Ian West/PA)

“I love you very, very much and I’m absolutely gutted that we cannot celebrate today and celebrate with you, as you deserve to be celebrated, on this incredibly momentous occasion.

“Your 50th birthday! You still look 25, woman!”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called in to the show to wish Holden a happy birthday.

“I’ve actually got out of bed on my day off just to pay homage to the queen, Amanda Holden,” he said.

“You know what, I just think, seeing pictures of you drinking prosecco at 6.30am in the morning, it brings back such fond memories of working with you on Britain’s Got Talent.”