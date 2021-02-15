Dynasty star Emma Samms praises partner for helping her cope with long Covid

Dynasty star Emma Samms has praised her BBC journalist partner for helping her cope with the effects of long Covid.

The actress, 60, who played Fallon Carrington Colby in the hit US show, contracted coronavirus in March last year but still suffers a range of symptoms.

She told Hello! magazine that BBC newsreader Simon McCoy, who she has reportedly been dating since 2019, had been “absolutely amazing” in that time.

Emma Samms (Matt Crossick/PA)

Samms was photographed at her home in the Cotswolds with McCoy, 59, and her 22-year-old daughter Micha.

She said: “Every day is different, some good and some bad, ranging from shortness of breath and chest pain to extreme fatigue.

“Simon has been absolutely amazing, taking me to the hospital and waiting outside for hours, and just doing as much as he possibly could to help.

“He’s given me emotional support, too; I’ll never be able to thank him enough for his kindness.”

Asked about her most memorable scenes from the 1980s soap Dynasty, she said: “The steamy shower scene where there was no hot water and we had to film in freezing water with smoke pumped in to simulate steam.

“There was also that famous mud fight with Heather Locklear – I wonder why so many of the crew turned up to watch? Heather and I still laugh about that.”

Some of her Dynasty co-stars – including Locklear and Stephanie Beacham – are reuniting to raise funds for the Southmead Hospital Charity and for patients suffering with long Covid.

She said: “It’s going to be fun, with lots of laughter and stories shared by the cast. Dynasty was so great to do because it was big drama with big shoulder pads and even bigger hair.”

Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.