Whoopi Goldberg pulls out of Sister Act stage show as run is postponed to 2022

Whoopi Goldberg will no longer appear in the stage production of Sister Act The Musical as the show was postponed until July 2022.

The actress was due to reprise her role of Deloris Van Cartier, the disco diva who hides in a convent disguised as a nun after she witnesses a murder, opposite Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in a newly-adapted version of the hit musical.

Goldberg briefly appeared in that role at the London Palladium in 2010, but it would have been the first time she has revisited her own part from the hit films Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.

The show had initially been due to run at the Eventim Apollo from July 29 to August 30 2020, and the run was moved to July 20 to August 29 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been moved again, to July 19 to August 28 2022, and the change of date now means that Goldberg will no longer be able to appear in the role.

She said: “Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances.

“However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast, and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.”

Producer Jamie Wilson added: “This new version of Sister Act The Musical has been in development for several years now and both Whoopi and I are committed to launching this celebratory, joyous and life-affirming production with audiences in the UK.

“We can’t wait for everyone involved in the show to get back to doing what they love.

“We are now in the process of putting together a star-studded cast and will be able to share this news with you soon. We look forward to us all supporting and celebrating theatre when we return to the stage. It will be worth the wait.”

Casting announcements will be made soon and ticket holders will be contacted directly by their point of sale and do not need to contact the Box Office directly themselves.

All existing ticket holders have been moved in to the same seats for equivalent performances by day of week for the 2022 run, with the option for a refund.