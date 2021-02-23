Jake Wood: It was a ‘sad moment’ leaving EastEnders

Jake Wood says it was “emotional” to depart EastEnders after 15 years.

The actor, 48, finished filming his role as Max Branning in December and his final scenes aired last week.

The father-of-two told Good Morning Britain: “It was a sad moment. Fifteen years is a long time on any show. It was emotional.

“I finished filming three months previous, so it was a bit weird going back to watch it.”

And he said of his alter-ego’s womanising: “I’ve been with my wife for 26 years this year so I couldn’t be more different to Max.”

Wood made his debut as Max in Albert Square in 2006 but also briefly played Jackson, a young homeless man, 16 years previously.

Husband. Father. Womanizer. You can’t say he hasn’t lived life to the max.Take a look back at the highs and lows of Max Branning. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/VuttnpB4LG — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 19, 2021

His character has not been killed off, leaving the door open for his return.

Wood told the ITV show he has been keeping busy during lockdown.

“I’ve got two teenagers at home, home-schooling, a dog that needs eye drops every hour … and a chicken coop that needs clearing out,” he said, “so I’ve never been busier!”