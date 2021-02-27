It’s back! Line Of Duty return date announced

Line Of Duty will be back at the end of March, TV bosses have confirmed.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sixth instalment of Jed Mercurio’s nail-biting BBC drama.

A teaser, played out around the Six Nations match on BBC One, revealed that the show will return on Sunday March 21.

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/oQ7g9oMVYe — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) February 2, 2021

Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston will return, while the show also sees Shalom Brune-Franklin play a new addition to the AC-12 team.

And Kelly Macdonald makes her debut as guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption.

The series features seven episodes, making it the longest series to date.

Line Of Duty debuts at 9pm on Sunday March 21 on BBC One. Line Of Duty will air weekly on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.