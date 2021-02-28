Dancing On Ice returns after week-long break

Dancing On Ice is returning to TV screens after a week-long break.

The movie-themed week takes place as ITV announced the series would finish early, after so many contestants withdrew because of injury or positive Covid results.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.

The premiere we've all been waiting for… it's our couples' soundtracks for Movie Week! 🎞 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PlGTCHSr7V — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 26, 2021

The remaining contestants are Faye Brookes, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay and Rebekah Vardy.

ITV said in a statement: “ITV has taken the decision to move the final of Dancing On Ice forward by one week.

“The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday March 14.

“Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

Sadly @JDonOfficial has had to withdraw from this year's #DancingOnIce due to an ongoing back injury. Our thanks go to Jason and his partner @AlexandraLukasz for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery 💗 pic.twitter.com/b4kkoQqAho — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 22, 2021

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.”

Brookes and professional skater Matt Evers are now a pair, after the soap star’s first partner Hamish Gaman had to withdraw due to injury.

Brookes called the programme “the most dangerous show on television”.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV today (Sunday) at 6pm.