Rebecca Adlington welcomes second child and announces name

Rebecca Adlington has welcomed a baby boy called Albie.

The retired swimmer and Olympic champion, 32, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a picture of the child.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons,” as well as a series of blue hearts.

Albie, who was born on Thursday, is her first child with boyfriend Andrew Parsons, who she met through the dating app Bumble in January 2018.

Adlington already has a five-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

The couple tied the knot in August 2014 at a rural wedding venue in Staffordshire, but parted ways after 18 months of marriage.

TV presenter Ore Oduba and chef and writer Sabrina Ghayour were among those sending their congratulations.

Adlington won two golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and two bronzes at London 2012.