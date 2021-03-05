Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn share baby news

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have revealed they are expecting a child together.

The British actor, 30, and the German model, 38, shared the news on social media.

The couple have reportedly been married since last year.

Garnn wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly.

“FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all.”

She shared the message alongside a video shot with the Vogue Germany fashion magazine.

In the clip, she said: “I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever.”

Alex Pettyfer (Ian West/PA)

She said being pregnant is “the most beautiful, happy feeling”, adding: “I’m just super excited to have my little one inside me.

“I just can’t wait to meet my baby.”

Pettyfer also shared the video alongside a message which said: “DADDY.”

The actor has previously appeared in I Am Number Four and In Time, as well as Endless Love and Elvis & Nixon.