Nominations revealed for rising star Brit Award

Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have been nominated for the rising star Brit Award.

The prize recognises future stars of British music and previous winners include Adele, Ellie Goulding, Celeste, Sam Smith and Florence + The Machine.

The trio were selected by a panel featuring journalists, radio and TV station bosses and musicians.

Singer-songwriter Griff, from Hertfordshire, Coventry rapper Pa Salieu and Japan-born singer Sawayama will compete for the prize.

Griff said: “It’s kinda terrifying how many legends have been nominated for this award.

“I never ever, ever expected making beats in my music room after school could eventually lead to a Brit nomination.

“Super lame but I remember after school, catching up on the Brits and crying watching Stormzy perform.

“And I don’t think I really knew what that emotion was at the time but I think it was just an overwhelming sense of aspiration. So to be nominated for a Brit award three years on is completely surreal.”

Pa Salieu said: “I am very grateful to be shortlisted for this Brit award. Love and blessings every time.

“Thanks to everyone supporting my journey so far.”

It was announced last month that non-British artists who live in the UK will now be eligible for the Brit Awards.

Sawayama said: “I literally fell to the floor when I found out that I’d been nominated for Rising Star.

“I really can’t put into words how much this means to me given that I wasn’t eligible for this award a few weeks ago and now that door has been opened for future generations of artists like myself.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, it means the world.”

The winner of the award will be revealed on March 19.