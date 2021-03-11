Victoria Beckham and Kylie Minogue among winners at Glamour awards

Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Bernardine Evaristo have been honoured at Glamour’s women of the year awards.

The event, marking the UK title’s 20th anniversary, celebrated “gamechangers” from across the beauty, entertainment, sports, wellness, charity and fashion industries.

Hosted by Canadian comedian and actress Katherine Ryan, the virtual ceremony, which aired on the publication’s website, saw a range of figures from the music world honoured.

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge was named mental health gamechanger after revealing she suffered a breakdown at the height of her fame, while pop group Little Mix were named gamechangers in music, and Minogue was named gamechanging icon.

Accepting her award remotely, Minogue said she felt “very much humbled”, and added: “Thank you for giving me an excuse to pause for a minute and really reflect on the many things that have got me to where I am today – the people, the places, the tears that sometimes led to triumph.

“I think the constant I have always had and that I have really fought for is to not be boxed in, to really be able to shape shift and morph and grow and develop.

Bernardine Evaristo (Glamour/PA)

“For that reason, to be part of your game changers awards is very meaningful to me.”

In film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was named gamechanging actor after a year in which she starred in the Netflix hit The White Tiger.

Former Spice Girl Beckham was named fashion gamechanger, saying: “Thank you so much Glamour. I am not so sure I deserve to be called a gamechanger but thank you so much, this really does mean an enormous amount to me. Over my career I have always tried to challenge the status quo and never take no for an answer.”

Actress and rapper Awkwafina took home the award for creator, while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown secured the beauty award.

Millie Bobby Brown (Glamour/PA)

Elsewhere, Booker Prize-winning writer Evaristo earned the award for author, and punk pioneer and fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood was hailed with a prize for her environmental work.

The influencer prize went to transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, while 21-year-old US actress and activist Yara Shahidi, best known for starring in the sitcom Black-ish, earned the new gen prize.

Footballer Marcus Rashford scooped the award for gamechanging man after successfully lobbying the UK Government into a U-turn over its free school meals policy in England.

The ceremony also saw NHS frontline workers honoured with a special gamechanging award.

Other awards covered sport, entrepreneurship and charity work and the show, broadcast from The Court members club in Soho, also featured a performance from singer-songwriter Birdy.

Originally a US title, Glamour launched in the UK in April 2001, where it pioneered what became known as the “handbag size” format.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers is available to view here.