Quiz show Eggheads to move from the BBC to Channel 5

Quiz show Eggheads is moving from the BBC to Channel 5.

The programme sees teams of contestants try to beat a panel of specialist quizzers in a test of their general knowledge.

The programme began in 2003 and current host Jeremy Vine joined the programme in 2008.

Vine announced the move during his Channel 5 programme on Friday.

“The programme which I’ve presented for more than 10 years, Eggheads, one of the greatest quizzes in the history of British TV, is moving to Channel 5 later this year,” he said.

Prospective contestants were also encouraged to apply to be on the programme during Vine’s show.

In a statement, Vine added: “I can’t wait to be reunited with the mighty Eggheads and see new teams try to take them on.

“I’m sure fans of Eggheads will share in my delight that it has found a new home on Channel 5.”

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Channel 5 commissioning editor Daniel Pearl said: “I’m delighted that Eggheads, one of the UK’s most loved quiz shows, has found a brand new home on Channel 5.

“This is yet another step in the transformation of Channel 5 as it grows its audience rapidly.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We sometimes have to make difficult decisions in order to grow new shows and we would like to thank the Eggheads and host Jeremy Vine for their time on the BBC and wish them well with their next chapter.”