Amanda Holden labels Piers Morgan ‘good and loyal friend’ amid Meghan row

Amanda Holden has spoken out in support of Piers Morgan, saying he is a “good and loyal friend”.

She and Morgan have worked together as judges on Britain’s Got Talent.

Radio and TV star Holden, 50, shared a message on her Instagram stories in a week which saw Morgan sensationally quit Good Morning Britain.

(Amanda Holden/PA)

Text on a picture of her and Morgan together said: “We’ve both been described as Marmite in our time. I don’t always share the same opinions as him. But my goodness he’s a good and loyal friend.”

She used the hashtag #alwaysthereforeachohter.

Morgan responded to the post by sharing it on his Instagram stories with a red heart emoji.

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen is among other stars to have voiced support for Morgan, who left the ITV breakfast show on Tuesday night following an outcry over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex after her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In different tweets, Pietersen said Morgan is “a f****** legend, who is loyal, funny, caring and so much fun to be around!”, adding later that “Piers away from twitter & TV is a beaut!”.

Ranvir Singh, a former colleague of Morgan’s on Good Morning Britain, previously described him as a “big character” and said “many viewers will be absolutely gutted” by his departure.

She called Morgan “Marmite” and acknowledged his role in the ITV programme’s success.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

During Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan stormed off set during a heated on-air discussion with weather presenter Alex Beresford about his criticism of Meghan, before quitting the programme for good later that day.

Morgan had said he did not believe the duchess’s remarks in her interview with Winfrey, during which she spoke about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts.

His comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind and prompted 41,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom, as well as a formal complaint to ITV from Meghan.

Morgan later said mental health and suicide are “extremely serious” topics but reiterated his criticism of the duchess.