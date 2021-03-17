Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY signs record deal

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY has signed a global record deal with BMG.

The YouTuber and social media influencer, who made the final of the BBC One show in 2020, will release new music later this year.

The 22-year-old, real name Harvey Cantwell, is also currently working on an untitled debut album that will become available at a later date.

HRVY and his dancing partner Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He was due to release his debut studio album Can Anybody Hear Me? late last year via Virgin EMI, but the record’s release was scrapped.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the BMG family. We had an instant connection and I’m excited to be putting new music out into the world with them.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive so can’t wait to see what madness we create together.”

Jamie Nelson, from BMG, said: “Spelling might not be HRVY’s strong point, but he knows how to make great music, and we’re excited to have him join us at BMG.

“Thank you to Blair, his manager, our brilliant A&R Tashan Radtke for overseeing this signing, and of course to HRVY for entrusting us with the next stage of his career.”

The former presenter of CBBC’s Friday Download, HRVY was born in Kent and first rose to fame after uploading his music videos to Facebook.

He signed to record label Virgin EMI in 2017 and has supported Little Mix and shared the stage with Jonas Blue at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball.

HRVY also performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2019.

He has more than a billion combined streams to his name and 7.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.