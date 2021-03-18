Michel Roux Jr reflects on ‘difficult year’ following death of father and uncle

Michel Roux Jr has said he has had a “really difficult year” following the deaths of his father and uncle.

But the MasterChef: The Professionals presenter told ITV’s Good Morning Britain there is “light at the end of the tunnel” because of the planned easing of lockdown restrictions.

Roux’s father Albert, founder of the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche now run by Michel Jr, died in January aged 85.

Michel Roux Jr runs the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche restaurant (Ian West/PA)

That came after his uncle Michel died last March aged 78.

Roux said: “The last 12 months have been really difficult for me and a horrible year, losing my uncle at the beginning of lockdown and then more recently with dad and some other close family as well.

“So it’s been a horrible year, along with lockdown, closing the restaurants, but you know, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have got to stay positive and we will be open very, very soon.”

Roux said his restaurants will have to wait until May to reopen because they do not have outdoor space.

He said it is a “little bit sad” he cannot reopen sooner and he thinks “we could open up restaurants inside under very strict guidelines”.

Roux said there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for the hospitality industry (Sean Dempsey/PA)

However he said it is better to unlock “in stages, slowly, and then not have to lockdown again further down the line”.

Roux said he has “lost a lot of colleagues” as their businesses had to close during the pandemic.

He added: “Those that have managed to stay and will see this out will be stronger and fitter and I think we are a resilient lot in the hospitality industry.

“We are damn hard workers and for the most part we stay positive and we help each other, but as I say, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We are nearly there.”