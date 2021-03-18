‘I would remember stealing a dog’ – Walliams shares lookalike e-fit

David Walliams has joked that he would “remember stealing a dog” as he shared an image of a wanted man who bears a resemblance to him.

The comedian posted a BBC news story on Twitter which featured an e-fit image of three suspects South Wales Police are attempting to track.

Walliams pointed out that the image of one of the suspects, who has short brown hair, looks like him.

The e-fit of three suspects (South Wales Police/PA)

“Is that me on the far left? I think I would remember stealing a dog,” he wrote.

South Wales Police are investigating an attempted robbery of two Labradors from a dog walker.

The three men are suspected of trying to steal the animals from a 30-year-old man near Pentwyn in Cardiff.

David Walliams (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The dog walker fought off the suspects and during the struggle a bag of dog waste he was carrying split and burst over one of the men. They all fled empty-handed.

One of the suspects is accused of being armed with a knife, according to South Wales Police.

South Wales Police tweeted: “While we can confirm we’re not looking to talk to David Walliams in connection with this, we ARE still appealing for help identifying those pictured.”

A number of social media users commented on the striking resemblance on Twitter.

“Let’s hope the artist didn’t do it on purpose! Do you have any enemies?” one wrote.

“Looks like a very threatening trio of you , Justin Bieber and Ewan McGregor,” another said.