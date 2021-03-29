London Grammar and Jorja Smith to headline All Points East

London Grammar and Jorja Smith will take to the stage when All Points East returns to the capital this summer.

The festival was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but will return with a string of UK acts on the bill.

Indie band London Grammar and singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will headline on Friday August 27, with Loyle Carner, Celeste, Mura Mura and Mahalia among the special guests.

Jorja Smith will headline the festival (Ian West/PA)

It has already been announced that Jamie xx and Kano will perform on Saturday August 28.

The festival will team up with another event, Field Day, on Sunday August 29, with DJs including The Blessed Madonna and DJ Seinfeld on stage, before Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club close the bank holiday weekend by headlining on Monday August 30.

London Grammar’s show at All Points East will coincide with the release of new album Californian Soil, due out in April.

The record marks a change of direction for the trio and vocalist Hannah Reid said the album deals with “themes of feminism and fame”.

All Points East had been due to take place over two weekends – May 22-24 and May 29-31.

Tickets are on sale from 12pm today, and previous All Points East customers can buy from 9am in the pre-sale.

Tickets for Jamie xx and Kano are sold out.

All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from August 27-30.