Two more series of Call The Midwife commissioned for BBC One

Two further series of Call The Midwife have been commissioned for BBC One, it has been announced.

The 10th series airs from this Sunday and filming on series 11 will commence shortly.

The newly-announced 12th and 13th series commissions mean the period drama will be on air until 2024, a statement said.

The show’s creator, writer and executive producer, Heidi Thomas, said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over.

“We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.

“The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

The series, which is made by Neal Street Productions and tells the story of a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and ’60s, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Video exclusive!! With just six day to go till our new series of #CallTheMidwife airs in the UK, our leading ladies salute midwives, women, and the power of kindness and empathy ❤️❤️❤️ Call the Midwife. New series begins Sunday 18th April at 8pm on @BBCOne xx pic.twitter.com/1vl5819oBe — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 12, 2021

Series 12 and 13 will each consist of eight episodes and a Christmas special.

Piers Wenger, director of BBC drama, said: “The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator, Heidi Thomas, and its producers, Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

“We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife for two further series beyond those which are currently in production, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come.”

Pippa Harris, executive producer for Neal Street Productions, said: “We are all delighted by this vote of confidence from the BBC, and are looking forward to delivering more laughter, tears and babies for our loyal fans.

“Over the past 10 years it has been an honour to see how warmly the show has been embraced by audiences around the world, thanks to the skilfull writing of Heidi Thomas and the brilliant work of our cast and crew.”