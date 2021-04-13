Wigmore Hall announces plans for reopening and anniversary celebrations

Wigmore Hall will reopen in May in time to celebrate its 120th anniversary, the venue said.

The London concert venue will welcome back live audiences on May 17 for the start of a 25-concert reopening festival, including an anniversary celebration on May 31.

To mark the occasion, nine associate artists have been appointed, including composer Nitin Sawhney, soprano Gweneth Ann Rand and saxophonist Trish Clowes.

Wigmore Hall Director John Gilhooly has unveiled the venue’s reopening plans (Kaupo Kikkas/PA)

Wigmore Hall said it has committed to five-year relationships with the associate artists and has established the African Concert Series, which will be overseen by Nigerian-Romanian pianist Rebeca Omordia.

The anniversary concert on May 31 will feature the hall’s recently appointed associate ensemble, Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective, led by violinist Elena Urioste and pianist Tom Poster.

The final concert on June 3 is a recital by Gweneth Ann Rand, the hall said, with a programme focusing on female black voices in song.

Wigmore Hall will also rename its green room the Jessye Norman Green Room, in memory of the American soprano who opened more seasons at the venue than any other.

The news comes following a tumultuous 12 months for the hall and the wider arts industry.

Wigmore Hall streamed more than 200 concerts by 360 artists in the last year and generated over £1 million in online donations.

John Gilhooly, director of Wigmore Hall said: “Since its auspicious opening in 1901, Wigmore Hall has become the international headquarters of chamber music with a diverse roster of artists and repertoire.

“At this time of renewal, we are keen to continue our search for new and unjustly neglected voices on stage.

“I am particularly looking forward to our Learning Festival, which explores how the pandemic has challenged but also strengthened our sense of community.”

For more information on the performances and tickets, visit wigmore-hall.org.uk