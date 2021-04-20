Davood Ghadami bids farewell to EastEnders and looks forward to ‘next chapter’

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami said it was “hard to say goodbye” as his character bid farewell to Albert Square.

Viewers saw Kush Kazemi leave the BBC One soap on Monday night in dramatic scenes as he became another victim of Gray Atkins, played by Toby-Alexander Smith.

The actor, 38, wrote on Instagram: “Ive had a blast. I will miss so many things about working @bbceastenders but its the people that made it.

“Tell you the truth there were scenes tonight where there was zero acting required. Its hard to say goodbye… I will miss playing Kush – silly sausage might just have had too big a heart.

“But its in the bits just before and after they call ‘action’ where my favourite memories are. Im a very, very lucky chap. Thank you all for watching. Kush. Out. On to the next chapter….

#Eastenders #kush #goodbye #bestmateieverhad”.

Ghadami will be back on screens soon when he joins BBC One medical drama, Holby City, to play Eli Ebrahimi, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon.

Davood Ghadami joins Holby City to play Eli Ebrahimi (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show.

“Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I’m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival”.

He joined EastEnders in 2014 and also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.