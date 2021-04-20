Annie Mac leaving Radio 1 after 17 years

Annie Mac is leaving Radio 1 after 17 years at the station.

The DJ joined as an assistant producer before hosting her first show on Radio 1 in 2004.

Clara Amfo will take over from Mac as host of Radio 1’s Future Sounds in September.

Mac said: “After 17 wonderful years I have decided it’s time to leave Radio 1.

“This second home has been the thread that has run through nearly my whole adult life.

“I have grown up, fallen in and out of love, moved homes, climbed up the career ladder, got married and become a mother twice over.

“I have done this alongside you, my listeners, who have done your own versions of the same.

Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

“I will be forever grateful to you all for welcoming me into your days. I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in and that is all down to you.”

She said: “Working at Radio 1 has been like being at the best party ever and it is a wonderful feeling to be leaving with a huge smile on my face. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Head of the station Aled Haydn Jones said: “Annie Mac is quite simply a legend, and has been a hugely important part of the station for the past 17 years.”

The Radio 1 schedule is changing later this year.@ClaraAmfo is the new host of Radio 1’s Future Sounds! She’ll take over the show in September 2021, presenting Radio 1’s flagship new music show Monday – Thursday, 6 – 8pm. Huge congratulations Clara! 👑 pic.twitter.com/jTn2e3GICs — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2021

He said former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amfo has “long been one of the most influential voices in the music industry”.

Amfo, who has presented The Live Lounge, said she is “beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter”, adding that “to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me”.

Other changes include Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, who joined the station in 2019, hosting Radio 1’s Live Lounge and Danny Howard, who joined after winning the station’s Superstar DJ talent competition in 2011, taking on Radio 1’s Dance Party.

Diplo, who currently occupies 11pm to 1am on Saturday nights with Diplo and Friends, is also leaving.