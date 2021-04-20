TV star Graham Norton to host book club podcast

Graham Norton is to host a new podcast focused on books.

Launching as an Audible original, The Graham Norton Book Club will see the TV and radio presenter in conversation with well-known authors, audiobook narrators and book fans.

Guests to feature on the podcast include Maxine Peake, author Zadie Smith, Call The Midwife’s Stephen Mangan and Truly, Madly, Deeply star Juliet Stevenson.

He said: “Sharing stories is one of life’s greatest pleasures and that is at the heart of this book club. Our choices are varied, our opinions sometimes very different, but a passion for a tale well told unites us all.

“There are no fancy gimmicks or weird format twists – it is just the people who create books and those that love them coming together to celebrate the power of fiction, and everyone is welcome.”

Norton will be joined in each episode by alternating co-hosts Alex Clark and author Sara Collins.

Maxine Peake is one of the guests announced for Graham Norton’s new podcast.

The senior vice president of international content at Audible, Aurelie De Troyer, said: “We’re delighted to be launching a fresh take on the book club in this brilliant new podcast. Who better than Graham to share his hilarious and thoughtful musings on what to read and listen to each week.

“Graham brings his characteristic wit and interviewing excellence to the series, along with his passion for books and storytelling which shine out of each episode.”

TV star Norton will host a special virtual event on May 30 at Hay Festival to celebrate the launch of the podcast.

He will interview Irish novelist Marian Keyes and Pointless presenter and author Richard Osman.

It was also recently confirmed that Norton will return as the commentator for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Norton is the author of three books, with his most recent novel Home Stretch published last year.

The Graham Norton Book Club launches on May 13 and is free for Audible members.