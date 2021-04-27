Immersive Doctor Who theatre experience adds star names

John Barrowman and David Bradley will feature in an immersive Doctor Who theatre experience launching in London next month.

Barrowman will reprise the role of fearless alien hunter Captain Jack Harkness while Bradley will play William Hartnell’s First Doctor in pre-recorded cameo appearances.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture will transport audience members to 1940 during the Blitz where a mysterious weapon destroys a small corner of Mayfair and opens a rift in space and time.

David Bradley (Paul Jennings/PA)

The production, featuring more than 40 live performers, began rehearsals on site last week ahead of doors opening to audiences on May 26.

One of the 17 environments created for Time Fracture is seen in preview images of the set.

Barrowman said: “I wanted to get involved not only because I love storytelling and I love Captain Jack the character, but also because this introduces Jack to the next generation of Doctor Who fans.

“If you’re coming to this, why not dress up as your favourite character? It’s going to be like Comic Con but with a storyline! Create your character, get in there and enjoy the journey.”

David Bradley (Paul Jennings/PA)

Bradley, who in recent years has taken over the part of the First Doctor from late actor Hartnell, said: “This is going to be something really special. Anyone who sees the show who is not a Doctor Who fan when they go in, surely will be when they come out. It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

The show comes from Immersive Everywhere, the team behind the long-running immersive theatre production of The Great Gatsby, and is licensed by BBC Studios.

Producer Brian Hook said: “We have made the most of every month that the last year’s delays have brought to the show, and in doing so we believe we have forged a one-of-a-kind diamond of a production.

John Barrowman (Paul Jennings/PA)

“Throughout this year there have been many difficult decisions, many leaps of faith and times when cool heads and kindness became the most incredible creative currency. To be in rehearsals is a genuine joy.”

Show bosses are making free tickets available to frontline healthcare, services and NHS staff for a performance on May 23, with winners drawn on May 17.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture previews from May 26 with tickets available now.