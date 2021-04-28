Jack Whitehall: Hosting Brit Awards in front of key workers will be special

Jack Whitehall has said it will be “special” to host the Brit Awards in front of key workers.

Organisers are gifting 2,500 tickets for the awards ceremony to key workers from the Greater London area.

There will be an audience of 4,000 for the ceremony as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.

(Brit Awards/PA)

Comedian Whitehall said he is “very excited” about hosting this year’s ceremony, adding: “It’ll be a significant moment – back in a room with music and songs.

“We’re putting on a show with key workers in the audience, people who most deserve a night to let their hair down.

“It will be very special – we will have heroes in the room.”

Whitehall said he is “back on the Hollywood diet” in the run-up to next month’s ceremony.

“I’m going full Bloom – Orlando Bloom – in preparation of being back on stage,” he said.

“It’ll have to be brain oil and new oats, whatever it is you need to get that Hollywood physique.

“There will be training sessions and Peloton rides to be camera ready.”

Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

Presenters Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will host backstage from the Brit Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One will perform during the ceremony.

The Brit Awards will take place on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London.