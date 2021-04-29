David Hockney artwork to be shown in Piccadilly Circus

A new video artwork created by David Hockney is to be displayed in Piccadilly Circus, central London.

The artist’s work, titled Remember You Cannot Look At The Sun Or Death For Very Long, will appear on the Piccadilly Lights screen next month.

It will also appear on screens in New York, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tokyo.

Piccadilly Lights (PR handout/PA)

Hockney’s video shows an animated sunrise and was created on his iPad.

Hockney, 83, said: “What does the world look like?

“We have to take time to see its beauty.

“That’s what I hope my work will encourage people to do when they see it on the large screens.”

The video will be unveiled at Piccadilly Lights on May 1.

It will be shown every evening throughout May at the same time.