Poll reveals who Line Of Duty viewers think H is

Line Of Duty fans think Chief Constable Philip Osborne is the most likely character to be the corrupt police officer dubbed H, a new poll suggests.

YouGov found 22% of viewers believed him to be the mystery officer anti-corruption unit AC-12 are hunting for in the series.

The final episode on Sunday will see the search for H, a corrupt officer in the upper echelons of the police force, come to an end.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael was the second most popular choice after being selected by 19% of viewers.

AC-12’s own Superintendent Ted Hastings and Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise came next after they both secured 6% of votes.

The poll found 4% of viewers think Marcus Thurwell is the criminal mastermind, with the same amount opting for the show’s former Police and Crime Commissioner Rohan Sindwhani.

Nearly one in five viewers (19%) said they have no clue about who H could be.

Adrian Dunbar on the set of Line of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sunday’s penultimate episode of Line Of Duty was watched by an average audience of 11 million and secured 51.7% f the audience share, the BBC previously revealed.

The sixth series of the BBC One show – starring Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Kelly Macdonald – will come to an end this weekend.

A seventh series has not yet been announced.

YouGov polled 1,232 Line Of Duty viewers as part of its research.