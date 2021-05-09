Sophie Ellis-Bextor to help search for lockdown ‘heroes’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has launched a search for the UK’s lockdown “heroes” who have kept the nation entertained and motivated during the pandemic.

The singer is helping BT find members of the public who have used the internet to interact with people in a positive way.

Ellis-Bextor has held her own Kitchen Disco events on social media during the pandemic, which see her perform songs from her home while surrounded by her family.

The winners will be unveiled during an event called Unbreakable Disco (Ian West/PA)

The winners will be unveiled during a livestreamed event on June 3 called Unbreakable Disco.

Ellis-Bextor said: “BT’s Unbreakable Disco will be a special moment to recognise these everyday Unbreakables who kept us going during more difficult times, with a setlist dedicated to the heroes and some special shout-outs.

“I’m excited to dance the night away in honour of all the inspirational stories emerging from lockdown.”

Sharon Meadows, director of propositions at BT’s consumer division, said: “Our search for the nation’s Unbreakables is to recognise the countless unsung heroes across communities who used the power of the internet to help others during this difficult time.

“Whether that was through online fundraising, keeping people entertained online or ensuring family members stayed connected during lockdown.”

Unbreakable Disco will be livestreamed on BT’s YouTube page on June 3 at 6.30pm.