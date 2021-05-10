Rag’n’Bone Man on course for second UK number one with new album

Rag’n’Bone Man is on course to score his second number one album with Life By Misadventure.

The musician is outselling the rest of the top five combined and sold just under 30,000 units over the weekend following the release on Friday, according to the Official Charts Company.

Rag’n’Bone Man, real name Rory Graham, first topped the charts in February 2017 with his debut album Human, which was the fastest-selling debut album of the 2010s decade by a male solo artist.

He is now poised to top the charts again with his follow-up, fighting off competition from Michael Ball with his 27th album We Are More Than One.

He is also likely to land his fourth UK top 20 single this week as Anywhere Away From Here, his collaboration with Pink, is on track to become this week’s highest climber.

The pair will perform the track at the Brit Awards on Tuesday.

YouTuber Dodie is on course to take the third spot on the album chart with Build A Problem, while post-punk group Squid are tipped to take the fourth spot with Bright Green Field.

Van Morrison looks set to enter the charts at number five with new offering Latest Record Project, Volume 1, which would be his 16th top 10 album.