Rag‘n’Bone Man and P!nk unite with NHS workers for Brit Awards performance

Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk united at the Brit Awards to pay tribute to the NHS staff who have worked to keep the country safe during the pandemic.

The pair performed their song Anywhere Away From Here with the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir during Tuesday night’s ceremony.

P!nk appeared on a screen behind the stage as she joined the ceremony remotely, while Rag’n’Bone Man and the choir sang live from the O2 Arena on Tuesday night.

A total of 2,500 key workers were inside the O2 Arena to watch the performance.

A recording of the collaboration between Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk and the choir is being released as a charity single to raise money for NHS charities.

The funds will be split between the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Charity, based near the O2 Arena, and NHS Charities Together, which represents the charities of all the NHS trusts in the UK.

Anywhere Away From Here featuring the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir is being released on Wednesday.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform with P!nk and Rag’n’Bone Man (Ian West/PA)

The release is being timed to coincide with International Nurses Day.

Margarita Vidiella, head of the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Trust Charity, said: “It is only thanks to generous donations that we are able to make a difference to our amazing colleagues and our communities – such as comfortable wellbeing hubs for clinicians to have a well-deserved rest, and psychological counselling for when our staff need that support.

“Thanks to all you generous Rag’n’Bone Man fans, we’ll be able to do even more for our corner of south-east London and, through NHS Charities Together, the NHS as a whole.”