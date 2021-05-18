Louise Thompson reveals she is expecting a baby with Ryan Libbey

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has revealed she is pregnant.

The reality star shared the news in a post on Instagram featuring a photo of her partner Ryan Libbey and a pregnancy scan.

The announcement comes after Thompson revealed earlier this year she had suffered a miscarriage.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, she said she would be “lying if I said it’s been an easy ride but the truth is I think poor Ryan has found it even harder than I have”.

She added: “I’m definitely lucky to have such a sensitive partner and I feel safe in the knowledge that you are going to be the best dad in the world.

“Now we’ve reached this hopeful milestone i am really pleased to be able to share our lovely news with you all.

“I want to try to relax a smidge and to be able to enjoy the journey as I’m informed it will be over in a flash.”

Thompson appealed for her social media followers to give her advice on coping with pregnancy.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Hormones are a thing of absolute madness and pregnancy coupled with ulcerative colitis has been a major killjoy and particularly anxiety inducing,” she said.

“Who’s experienced it? I’ve always been a firm believer that women are superhuman for what they put up with and now I have even more reason to stand by that.”

Libbey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple got engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.