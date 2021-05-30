EastEnders to premiere on BBC iPlayer during Euro 2020

Episodes of EastEnders will be available on BBC iPlayer before they air on television during Euro 2020, it has been announced.

The soap will release the week’s episodes on the streaming service on Mondays from June 14 for three weeks while the football competition takes place.

The move will give soap fans the chance to follow the events in Walford at any time or they can tune in as the episodes air on BBC One.

“This is on my terms, and that’s all that matters.”#EastEnders. Tonight. 8:35pm pic.twitter.com/q5PnoMidtr — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 28, 2021

The next few weeks in Albert Square will see the Carters at odds over Linda’s pregnancy, as Mick and Linda have to make a decision, and Frankie and Nancy team up to help Shirley find love.

Phil and Kat look at taking a big step in their relationship whilst Ben and Callum’s honeymoon period is cut short.

The Panesars face heartbreak, things with Isaac worsen and Mila struggles to tell Iqra the truth as both Bernie and Tiffany grapple with secrets.

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about.

“With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box-setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

From June 14 all four of the week’s EastEnders episodes will be available at 6am on Mondays on iPlayer.